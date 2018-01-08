MSI's New Laptop Includes a 24 Million Color Light Show

LAS VEGAS -- If all of the RGB at CES 2018 is any indication, gamers still love colors. MSI's latest laptop, the GE63 Raider RGB Edition fully embraces lighting with over 24 million colors that can be displayed on both the keyboard and on parts of the laptop's lid. There's no pricing information, but we can expect it in Q2 of this year.

The laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 CPU, but MSI wouldn't comment on what generation it is, so take that for what you will. It also will come with up to 32GB of RAM and either a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 GPU. The 15.6-inch display will come in both 4K and 1080p configurations.

New SteelSeries software called Game Sense will allows users to customize the lighting. The stripes on the lid have 12 customizable zones, so you can make you own very specific look.

MSI had more to show off. First was an update to Dragon Center called Game Mode coming later this year, which lets you select between popular eSports titles and instantly enabled pre-programmed macros that are popular in the game's community.

One of the first laptops to take advantage of Game Mode will be the upcoming GP73 Leopard, which will also be available in Q2 for between $1,000 and $1,500, though pricing isn't final. That 17.3-inch notebook will come with either a GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060, a 1080p display (with an option for a 120Hz refresh rate. This one also has a Core i7 CPU that MSI was mysteriously tight-lipped about. Unlike many of the other laptops we saw, the Leopard has a dedicated button to enable Game Mode.

We'll get more details and pricing about MSI's new line later on, but 2018 is looking to be a good year for the company with expanded offerings.

