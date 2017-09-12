macOS High Sierra Coming Sept. 25

Apple has announced that the latest version of macOS, High Sierra, will launch on Sept. 25. The news comes on the same day Apple announced a new suite of iPhones and upgrades to the Apple TV and Apple Watch.

Apple first announced High Sierra during its WWDC conference earlier this year, and we went hands-on with an early build shortly thereafter.

The free upgrade's biggest change is Apple's new file system, which should speed up your laptop, free up some space and prevent crashes. But there's also VR support, HEVC video streaming and fixes for Mail, Safari, Notes and Photos.

Developers have been toying around with the beta version for awhile now, so it's good to know we'll have a fresh new OS to play with soon. Any Mac that runs macOS Sierra can run macOS High Sierra, so you can expect it to work on computers from as far back as 2009.

macOS High Sierra Tips