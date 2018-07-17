The 12-inch MacBook Is Just $990 for Prime Day

We don't often come across Apple laptop deals, but Amazon is stepping up on Prime Day. As part of its one-day extravaganza, the online retailer is selling the ultraslim MacBook for just $989.99.

That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for a MacBook with premium specs. This specific configuration typically sells for $1,300.

Buy Apple MacBook on Amazon.com

The MacBook comes in gold (not to be mistaken for rose gold) and is equipped with high-end internals, including an Intel Core M5-6Y54 processor, a 512GB PCl-E SSD and 8GBs of RAM.

Unless you're trying to play games on high graphics settings or run 3D-rendering programs, this configuration should provide plenty of power for anything you throw at it. The MacBook's extremely lightweight design, gorgeous display and very good battery life are more reasons why this is such a killer buy.

It's important to note that this deal is for the 2016 version of the MacBook. A newer model is available, but it'll cost you hundreds of dollars more.

Amazon is still flooded with deals on Day 2 of Prime Day, so stay tuned to our up-to-date list of best Prime Day deals.

