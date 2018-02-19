The Best Deals In Lenovo's Presidents Day Sale

Some of Lenovo's best laptops are on sale right now.

As part of its Presidents Day sale, Lenovo is slashing the price of laptops such as the Editors' Choice ThinkPad T470, a Star Wars Yoga 910, and its entire range of ThinkPad X and ThinkPad T Series laptops. Use coupon code THINKPADSALE on all ThinkPads.

Standout deals include:

Other deals to expect during Lenovo's sale include 27 percent off ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops (February 19 only), 30 percent off P40 Yoga laptops (February 19 only), and up to $800 off select Legion gaming laptops (February 19 - 21). Make sure to follow our laptops deals page for the best deals as they're released.