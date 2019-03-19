Killer Deal: Apple MacBook Now $370 Off

Buying refurbished Apple gear is one of the best ways to avoid paying a premium for Apple's kit.

Take, for instance, Amazon's current deal of the day. The retailer has the refurbished Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop on sale for $929. That's $370 cheaper than buying a new model and it's also $170 cheaper than the Apple Store's price for the same refurb model.

Buy the refurbished Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop for $929 ($370 off)

Keep in mind the 12-inch MacBook isn't Apple's flagship machine anymore. However, this is a smarter purchase than the previous-gen 13-inch MacBook Air — which lacks a Retina screen and packs a paltry 128GB SSD — and it's $170 cheaper than the base 2018 MacBook Air.

So what does your $929 buy you? Well, you get the 12-inch MacBook with a 1.2GHz m3-7Y32 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The machine also sports a 2304 x 1440 resolution IPS display.

In our review of the 12-inch MacBook, we liked its sharp display and 9:29-hour battery life. The 2nd-gen butterfly keyboard is also easy to get used to. Just keep in mind when it comes to connectivity, you only get one USB-C port.

The laptop is backed by a 90-day warranty.