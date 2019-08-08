Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 With 4K OLED Now $354 Off

No laptop we've reviewed this year has impressed us more than HP's Spectre x360. The 13-inch, 15-inch, and 15-inch OLED models wowed us with their luxurious designs, fast performance and comfortable keyboards. Now, just a few months after going on sale, the Spectre x360 is heavily discounted for up to $200 off plus an additional 10% off select models.

Best Buy and HP.com both sell the base 13-inch Spectre x360 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $949. However, at HP.com you can use coupon code BTSSTACK5 to save an additional 5%, which brings the price down to $902.4. These savings apply no matter how you configure the Spectre x360, so now a model with a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM costs just $1,092. Using coupon code BTSSTACK10 (10% off laptops over $1,199), a 4K model with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD drops to $1,287 from $1,629.

HP is offering similar savings on the 15-inch model, which now starts at $1,259 with some beefy specs, including a 4K touch screen, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q graphics. We recommend spending an extra $73 for 16GB of RAM if you're going to use the Spectre x360 as it was designed: for creating content.

HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 4K) for $1,259 with coupon code " BTSSTACK10 " ($340 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

with coupon code " " ($340 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD) HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 4K) for $1,332 with coupon code "BTSSTACK10" ($348 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

Even the exceptional OLED edition of the 15-inch Spectre x360 is on sale. For just $1,349 you can get the new Spectre x360 15t with a 4K OLED display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. From there, you can increase storage all the way up to 2TB for a total cost of $1,836 after a whopping $354 discount.

These are some of the best deals we've seen on the new Spectre x360 --- the current best 2-in-1 laptop --- so buy with confidence.