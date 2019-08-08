Trending

Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 With 4K OLED Now $354 Off

By News 

No laptop we've reviewed this year has impressed us more than HP's Spectre x360. The 13-inch, 15-inch, and 15-inch OLED models wowed us with their luxurious designs, fast performance and comfortable keyboards. Now, just a few months after going on sale, the Spectre x360 is heavily discounted for up to $200 off plus an additional 10% off select models. 

Best Buy and HP.com both sell the base 13-inch Spectre x360 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $949. However, at HP.com you can use coupon code BTSSTACK5 to save an additional 5%, which brings the price down to $902.4. These savings apply no matter how you configure the Spectre x360, so now a model with a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM costs just $1,092. Using coupon code BTSSTACK10 (10% off laptops over $1,199), a 4K model with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD drops to $1,287 from $1,629.

HP is offering similar savings on the 15-inch model, which now starts at $1,259 with some beefy specs, including a 4K touch screen, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q graphics. We recommend spending an extra $73 for 16GB of RAM if you're going to use the Spectre x360 as it was designed: for creating content. 

Even the exceptional OLED edition of the 15-inch Spectre x360 is on sale. For just $1,349 you can get the new Spectre x360 15t with a 4K OLED display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. From there, you can increase storage all the way up to 2TB for a total cost of $1,836 after a whopping $354 discount. 

These are some of the best deals we've seen on the new Spectre x360 --- the current best 2-in-1 laptop --- so buy with confidence. 

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.