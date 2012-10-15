How to Share Web Links via Email in Windows 8

Windows 8's Share charm allows you to send links to friends and family through apps like Mail, People and more with just a few clicks. This saves you from having to copy and paste the desired link, open a new browser tab and log into your e-mail account, which takes a lot longer than distributing a link with Share does.

1. Open a webpage you'd like to share.

2. Open Charms and click Share.

3. Click Mail.

4. Type in a recipient's e-mail address. You can also add a message to the e-mail by clicking on and writing in the field labeled “Add a message”.

5. Click on the Send button below the image of the envelope in the top right hand corner of the screen.