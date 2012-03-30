How To Perform a Hard Reset in Windows 8

Sometimes you just have to undo everything and start over, particularly on your computer. Luckily, Microsoft has made it quite easy to reset your WIndows 8 system without having to completely reinstall the OS. Here's how.

1. Hover your mouse over the right top (or right bottom) corner of your screen to bring up the Charms menu.

2. Select Settings.

3. Select More PC Settings at the bottom.

4. Select General then select either Refresh or Reset.

