How to Book a Flight Through Windows 8's Travel App

Vacation planning can be a major pain, particularly if you're using a tablet and trying to tap tiny links on a travel website. Fortunately, Windows 8 offers some assistance through its touch-friendly Travel app, which allows you to search and book flights, using its large, full-screen interface.

1. Open the app bar in the Travel app, either by swiping down from the top of the screen, right clicking or two-finger swiping up on your touchpad.

2. Enter a starting point, destination, departure and return date then click Search.

3. Select a Flight.

4. Click on Book.

5. Click on the flight in the new window that pops up.

6. Click Enter Passenger Info. You'll be taken to a couple of screens where you'll be asked to enter personal and billing information to complete the booking process.