Micro LED Display Could Power Google Glass 2, Competitors

Google Glass hasn’t even hit the mainstream yet, but that hasn’t stopped Taiwanese researchers from working on micro LED display technology for the next generation of wearable computers. Display Taiwan 2013, Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) showcased a micro LED chip that its makers hope to see implemented in future Google Glass headsets. This technology would ultimately result in longer battery life and a brighter display for Google's or other company's wearable devices.

At an event in Taiwan, ITRI showcased a headset with this micro LED technology hooked up to a camera to simulate the viewer’s experience. According to a video from Mobile Geeks, the content displayed via this micro LED technology is monochrome for now but should be available in full color by the end of the year. This micro LED chip provides light within the lens, which would make it easier to read text and navigate menus as shown in the footage.

The current OLED technology found in Google Glass offers only a fraction of the brightness that’s possible with micro LED chips. The 0.37-inch micro LED headset being showcased at Display Taiwan has a brightnesss of 1,500 nits, while the current OLED displays in Google Glass only reach 150 nits. Though we don't know whether Google is considering this technology for Glass 2, ITRI is reportedly working with several local manufacturers to bring the chip to market.

via Mobile Geeks