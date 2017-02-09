Today Only: Get the MacBook Air for $160 Off

While it's no longer the jewel in Apple's crown, the 13-inch MacBook Air still holds up to one title — it's the most affordable Mac laptop you can buy, especially now that the 11-inch Air has been retired. That makes the 13-inch Air a solid choice for students and cash-strapped Mac fans.

And for a limited time, the 13-inch Air is even more affordable. Newegg is cutting the price of both 13-inch models by as much as $160.

If you want the cheapest MacBook Air possible, Newegg has the 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB SSD for $859.99. That's $140 off Apple's price and it beats Best Buy's current MacBook Air sale by $40. Although the Air's display hasn't changed in the past few years — it's still rocking a 1440 x 900 resolution LCD — it's still a reliable laptop and provides an impressive 14 hours of battery life. Unlike Apple's newer MacBook and MacBook Pro models, this machine also packs all the ports you need for your everyday devices including two USB ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port, and an SD card reader. It also has Apple's ingenious MagSafe 2 power connector, which keeps your Mac from flying off your desk should you accidentally yank its power cord. If you don't plan on downloading or storing many media files on your machine, the 128GB model should suffice.

Otherwise, Newegg also offers the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD for $1,039.99. That's $160 off Apple's price and again beats Best Buy's sale by $60. This model is identical to the latter model, but adds a bump in storage capacity.

While it's common to see deals on the 13-inch MacBook Air, it's rare to see deals that are this steep. So if you're in the market for a new Mac, but don't have the Apple cash, this is your best bet.