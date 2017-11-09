HP's Envy 13t with Quad-Core 8th-Gen Intel Drops to $850

The HP Envy 13t is a thin and light laptop that's been fitted with one of Intel's new 8th-gen Core processors. Traditionally priced at $1,049.99, the revamped laptop is currently on sale for $849.99.

Weighing in at just 2.8 pounds, the Envy 13t is slim without compromising too much connectivity or comfort. It features two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and a microSD card reader. It also packs a full-size island-style keyboard.

In terms of hardware, this configuration of the Envy 13t features a 13.3-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It's worth noting that its RAM can't be upgraded above 8GB, which some users may find overly limiting depending on the type of work you plan on doing. However, on the plus side you can make the jump to a 4K resolution display for just $150 more.

Its 8th-gen Intel processor should also make it a safe pick as it packs four cores, which in our lab tests of other machines resulted in speeds that were sometimes up to 91 percent faster than Intel's previous-gen chips. The new chips also improve battery life, and this laptop lasted for almost 10 hours in our battery drain test.

HP is one of the few PC manufacturers that isn't touting a Black Friday sale this week, which makes this deal all the more rare and one you should snatch up sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned for our full review of the system in the days to come.