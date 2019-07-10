Early Prime Day Deal: New MacBook Air Now $999

Here's an early Amazon Prime Day deal for Mac fans. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air (128GB). This price cut comes hot on the heels of Apple's recent MacBook Air price cut.

Currently, you can get the Apple MacBook Air (128GB) for $999. That's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook Air. (It briefly hit $949 a few months ago).

Now that the MacBook and previous-gen MacBook Air have been eliminated from Apple's lineup, the new MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level machine. However, even at its new lower $1,099 price point, it's still a pricey machine. Fortunately, today's deal gives your wallet some relief by taking another $100 off the cost of the laptop.

If you need more storage, you can also get the Apple MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,199. Again, that's $100 off and the second-best price we've seen for this config.

There is a small chance both machines will be $50 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. If not from Amazon, then from Amazon's rivals like Best Buy, B&H Photo, or Rakuten. That said, today's deal is still an excellent price for either machine.