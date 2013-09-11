Dell Teases Venue Line of Tablets

ASUS isn't the only vendor rushing to embrace Intel's new Bay Trail platofrm. Today at Intel Developer Forum, Dell VP Neil Hand took the stage to show an unnamed Windows Bay Trail tablet that appeared to be around 8 inches.

Hand said that the tablet in his hand is just one of the company's upcoming line of Venue tablets, which will focus on core assets like long battery life and ease of use. While not revealing too many more details, the Dell executive said that the company is planning an October 3rd event to launch the new tablet series. Dell had previously used the Venue name for its now-defunct line of smartphones, but the new series appears to be tablet only.