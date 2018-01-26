Dell's Cheap New Chromebook Doubles as a Tablet

Dell has unveiled a new Chromebook aimed at making it a bit easier for you to surf the Web on the cheap.

The tech giant this week showcased the new Dell Chromebook 5190, the latest entrant into its Chromebook 5000 series. The device can be used as a traditional notebook, but if you want a two-in-one hybrid version, Dell is also offering that option in the product line.

Dell's Chromebook 5190 comes with an 11-inch screen and promises more than 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. While Dell suggests that the Chromebook could be used for anyone and any purpose, it added that it's been designed with durable components that would be ideal for education customers. Dell says that the Chromebook has "scratch-resistant displays, reinforced hinges, spill-resistant keyboards, and [a] chassis designed to survive drops." Dell claims that the Chromebook will hold up on drops from 30 inches to 48 inches.

MORE: Best Chromebooks Available Now

On the power front, the Chromebook 5190 will come with a quad-core Intel Celeron processor, which is about what you'd expect from a midrange Chromebook today. The device will also come with a USB-C port that will allow for faster data transfers and charging to go along with USB-A and microSD ports.

If you want to digitally write on the screen, the Chromebook 5190 will support any electro-magenetic resonance (EMR) stylus. But you'll need to buy the stylus separately.

Dell's Chromebook 5190 will start shipping in February. The laptop will start at $289, though prices will vary depending on whether you want the notebook or hybrid version.

Dell Laptop Guide