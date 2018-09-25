Dell Chromebook 11 Is Now Just $176

Back-to-school season may be over, but we're still spotting noteworthy deals on Chromebooks.

These low-cost, Chrome-OS touting laptops only account for a small percentage of the overall PC market, but they're popular amongst students and users who want seamless access to Google's host of online services.

Buy on Dell

For a limited time, Dell has its Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $176.39. That's $48 under Best Buy's price for this laptop and $23 off its normal price.

The Inspiron Chromebook 11 features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N306 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. That may not be enough horsepower to play the latest games, but it's just the right amount of power for daily tasks like browsing the Web, checking e-mail, word processing, and even the occasional movie stream. The laptop also has a splash-resistant keyboard and impact-resistant base.

If you prefer the flexibility of a 2-in-1, Dell is also discounting its line of Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 laptops with prices starting at $274.39. They pack the same processor and RAM, but feature a touchscreen IPS display.