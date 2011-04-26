Dell Announces Refreshed, Supercharged Precision M4600, M6600 Mobile Workstations

Dell today refreshed its line of mobile workstations with the M4600 and M6600, 15.6 and 17.3-inch systems outfitted with Intel's second-generation Core processors, Nvidia Quadro and AMD FirePro graphics, 1080p IPS displays, and, well, just about everything else this side of an Alienware.

Both notebooks will have an aluminum and magnesium-alloy chassis rated to withstand MIL-STD 810G specifications for extreme temperatures, vibration, dust, altitude and shock. The notebooks will be compatible with 1600MHz memory, and can accommodate up to 32GB of RAM (though only using 1333MHz; the max for 1600MHz is 16GB).

Not just for the iPad anymore, an IPS display PremierColor RGB LED display with PremierColor calibration software, capable of 100 percent color, is an option, as is a four-finger multitouch panel, Nvidia Optimus technology, as well as AMD Eyefinity, which supports up to five displays simultaneously.

Both notebooks will also have two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort, eSATA/USB, and SmartCard and ExpressCard readers. Gobi wireless broadband will also be an option on both.

The M4600 will start at $1,678, and the M6600 will start at $2,158; both will be available on May 10.

Precision M4600

Processor: 2nd generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to Core i7 Extreme Edition, with Intel vPro advanced

management

Graphics options:

AMD FirePro M5950 Mobility Pro with 1GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

NVIDIA Quadro 1000M with 2GB GDDR3 dedicated memory

NVIDIA Quadro 2000M with 2GB GDDR3 dedicated memory

Display Options:

15.6" (1366x768): anti-glare, LED-backlit

15.6" (1366x768): multi-touch (supports stylus / four finger simultaneous touch), LED-backlit

15.6" (1920x1080): UltraSharp, wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee5

15.6" (1920x1080): UltraSharp with PremierColor technology, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit,

Premium Panel Guarantee

Hard Drive Options:

7200rpm hard drive from 250GB up to 750GB;

7200rpm 320GB FIPS Certified Self Encrypting Drive

Solid state drive (SSD) from 128GB to 256GB; 512GB coming soon

Optional 128GB Solid State Mini-Card secondary storage device

Optional RAID 0 or RAID 1 (when configured with 2.5" drive and solid state Mini-Card)

Size: 14.8 x 10.1 x 1.3-1.4 inches

Weight: 6.2 pounds

Precision M6600

Processor: Second generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to Intel Core i7 Extreme Edition, with Intel vPro

advanced management

Graphics Options:

AMD FirePro M8900 Mobility Pro with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

NVIDIA Quadro 3000M with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

NVIDIA Quadro 4000M with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Coming soon: NVIDIA Quadro 5010M with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated memory

Display Options:

17.3" (1600x900) UltraSharp display: anti-glare, LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee5

17.3" (1920x1080) UltraSharp multi-touch display: LED-backlit, supports stylus / four finger simultaneous

touch, Premium Panel Guarantee

17.3" (1920x1080) UltraSharp display: wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit, Premium Panel Guarantee

Hard Drive Options:

Support for one or two 2.5" SATA drives:

7200rpm hard drive from 250GB up to 750GB; 7200rpm 320GB FIPS Certified Self Encrypting Drive

Solid state drive (SSD) from 128GB to 256GB; 512GB coming soon

Optional 128GB Solid State Mini-Card secondary storage device

Optional RAID 0 or RAID 1 (via two 2.5" drives or one 2.5" drive + one solid state Mini-Card)

Optional RAID 5 (requires two 2.5" drives + one solid state Mini-Card)

Size: 16.4 x 10.7 x 1.3-1.5 inches

Weight: 7.8 pounds