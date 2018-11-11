How to change your account photo in Windows 10

By default, each user on Windows gets a generic image of your choosing. There are numerous options that are more than enough for most users. But you aren’t most users. If you’re looking to customize your account photo to something more, well, custom, there’s an easy fix. Here’s how it’s done.

To change to an existing image on your PC, you can follow the steps below. If you’d prefer to take a new one with your webcam, we’ve got you covered there too.

Click the Start button.



From the Start menu, click the Settings icon to open the Settings menu.



Once there, click on Accounts to access all the accounts you have connected to your Windows 10 device.

Under the section tagged Create your picture, you’ll see an option that says Browse for it. Click it.



Find the image you’d like to use -- by default, images are saved in the Photos folder -- and click the Choose picture button to select it.





To snap a new photo with your webcam, try this instead.