Call of Duty Modern Warfare Will Cost You 175GB of Storage

Infinity Ward is asking you to sacrifice 175GB of your hard drive over to play the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Technically, an Activision blog post states that "175GB is the storage space we recommend players keep available in order to download the post-launch content," and that the base download will be smaller.

Listen, no matter how much post-launch content you're peddling, 175GB is ridiculous. What if someone has a cheap gaming laptop with a 256GB SSD? Their drive will literally be fried over one game, and even if someone has a 512GB SSD, that's nearly half of the drive.

Here are some huge AAA titles with excellent graphics that don't take up nearly as much space:

Grand Theft Auto V: 72GB

Witcher 3 The Wild Hunt: 35GB

Middle-earth Shadow of War: 70GB

Quantum Break: 68GB

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain: 28GB

Come on, Infinity Ward. A game as huge and as beautiful as Metal Gear Solid V asks to take up a only 28GB of storage. Even a game as crazy realistic as Red Dead Redemption II is going to take up 150GB, which is somehow still less space than Modern Warfare.

Outside of the minimum storage space, here are the rest of the requirements to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare minimum requirements

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Overall, the minimum specs are pretty slim, but you shouldn't ask anyone to take up 175GB of storage, even if it is post-launch content.

If you want to go all out, running Modern Warfare at 4K with Ray Tracing at a high frame rate, then you'll need this:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ultra RTX requirements

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

However, unless you're delivering the biggest game to ever exist, there's no reason for this crazy hard drive requirement. Optimize your game, Infinity Ward.

Credit: Activision