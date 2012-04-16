Braven Speakers Charge While You Rock Out

Braven announced its new Six series today, including the Braven 625s, Braven 600 and Braven 650. These little wonders not only boost your audio anywhere, they can charge your devices simultaneously. Costing between $149 and $189, each of these speakers offer 3 watts of output along with 12 to 20 hours of battery life and continuous wireless play from up to 33 feet away via Bluetooth.

The Braven Six series come in three models. The 625s is a rugged, shock-absorbing design ideal for sports or traveling. It comes with a waterproof bag, and comes with a USB flashlight built in. The aircraft-grade aluminum model Braven 650 is offers portability and the industry-leading aptX and AAC audio encoding. And the similarly outfitted Braven 600 comes in Ash Grey or Moab Red. Across all three you can daisy chain multiple speakers together to get even more sound. The Braven Six series speakers are available for pre-order now and will ship at the end of June.