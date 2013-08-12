Rumored 5-inch BlackBerry Z30 Appears in Leaked Video

BlackBerry's rumored A10 smartphone has leaked again, this time in a lengthy hands-on video posted by Channel S that shows the handset in all its glory. This time, the A10 is carrying a new Z30 moniker and AT&T branding on its rear panel. The alleged BlackBerry's specs include a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 1.7-Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and 15GB of internal storage.

Unfortunately, the phone's display resolution is a paltry 1280 x 720 pixels and sports a pixel density of 295 pixels per inch. Around back is an 8-megapixel camera, with a 2-MP shooter up front. Inside, you'll get the latest version of BlackBerry's BB10 OS version 10.2. There's no word on what that version of the OS will bring with it, however.

The handset's back panel appears to feature the same glass weave found on the black versions of the Z10 and Q10. Like the Z10 the Z30's volume and voice control buttons are located on the handset's right side, while its power button is situated on its top edge. Beyond mentioning that the Z30 will carry BlackBerry's BB10.3 OS, the user interface appears to be similar to what we've seen on the Z10 and Q10.

The leak comes as BlackBerry's board of directors announced that it has launched a special committee to look into whether the company should enter into a strategic partnership with another company or outright sell BlackBerry. The move is said to be a means for BlackBerry to accelerate its BlackBerry 10 deployment. How successful the initiative will be remains to be seen.

via Channel S