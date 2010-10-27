BlackBerry Style Reviewed: A Flip Phone with Smarts

RIM is bringing the clamshell back. The new $99 BlackBerry Style 9670 on Sprint takes the once-ubiquitous flip phone design and adds a full QWERTY keyboard, a good camera, and speedy smart phone software to the equation. It’s a surprisingly good choice for Sprint BlackBerry users who like the design and need an upgrade.

In our 3.5-star BlackBerry Style review, we note that the form factor is actually quite functional and the revamped BlackBerry 6 OS makes the device speedy and responsive. While the QWERTY keyboard could be better, it works well enough for people without big thumbs. Another thing that adds value is the 5-megapixel camera, which takes good shots full of color and detail

Read the full BlackBerry Style review.