Best MacBook Cases and Covers

Apple's MacBooks are expensive investments, so you'd be wise to buy a case or cover for yours. You've got plenty of options, between cases that snap on to protect your notebook, sleeves that will keep your ports safe from detritus and folios that disguise your laptop as something else entirely. Whether you use a Touch Bar MacBook Pro, the 12-inch MacBook or even the MacBook Air, we've found solid options for MacBook cases and covers.

Moshi Muse 12 Microfiber Sleeve

These stylish two-tone sleeves look slick, and unlike other cases and covers, they don't need a zipper or velcro. Moshi's SlipGrip technology means you can place a MacBook inside of the sleeve and turn it upside down without it falling out. It's available in beige and black and fits the 12-inch MacBook.

Speck Products See-Thru Case for MacBook Air 11-Inch

Since it doesn't look like Apple has plans for a new MacBook Air, you better keep yours in the best condition possible. This hard, glossy shell case fits 11-inch MacBook Air models released between late 2010 and early 2015. Heat vent slots on the bottom allow for dispersal and there are even dual mic holes for the 2013 models. Available in blue, clear, pink, salmon and yellow.

Twelve South BookBook

Available for all sizes of MacBook from the 12-inch USB Type-C model to the Air to the Pro, this case takes your already-stylish notebook and adds even more class. From its genuine hand-crafted leather spine to the velvety material inside that cradles your Macbook, this case treats your notebook like it's flying first-class. Since it's far from your average case, strangers won't even suspect it's housing a pricey notebook.

Mosiso Plastic Hard Case for 15-inch MacBook Pro

One of the first cases available for the redesigned 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro, the Mosiso Plastic Hard Case offers a snap-on design, vents for heat dispersal and a screen protector. It's available in multiple shades of blue and red, as well as black, clear, frost and gray

STM Dux Rugged Case for MacBooks

If you're looking for a minimalist design, the STM Dux Rugged cases offer a simple, but not completely transparent look. Each sports a poly-carbonate bracket (available in black, blue and red) on the top and bottom to protect the corners and sides from damage from falls. Fits 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros prior to 2016, the 12-inch MacBook and 11, and 13-inch MacBook Airs.

Thule Vectros MacBook Bumper Cases

Clumsy MacBook owners can protect their notebook from their own butterfingers with the Vectros cases from Thule. Its thick bumper edges are engineered to absorb shocks and rubberized feet enhance stability, grip and airflow. Available in black, dark shadow and white.

Inatech Sleeve

If you're on a budget after buying the 12-inch MacBook, the $13.99 Inatech sleeve is a neat option for storing your notebook when you're on the go. This felt sleeve offers two extra pockets, with one large enough to store an iPad or book and the other able to fit an iPhone. Those toting accessories will appreciate the small pocket with an elastic strap that you could fit a mouse inside of.

i-Blason Matte Frosted Hard Shell Cover for 13-inch MacBook Pro

That new 13-inch MacBook Pro is a major investment, so we're guessing you want to protect it with a tough case. The Matte Frosted Hard Shell Covers from i-Blason will guard your notebook from scratches, and its rubber corner stands save it from slipping off the table. It's available in black, blue, clear and pink and works with either the Touch Bar or non-Touch Bar models of the 2016, 13-inch MacBook Pro.

InCase Slim Sleeve for 12-inch MacBook

This Incase Slim Sleeve's rocking a diamond pattern on its weather-resistant nylon exterior that makes it a stylish way to protect the 12-inch MacBook. Its cushy perforated suede interior will keep your laptop looking new as well.

Booq Taipan Spacesuit 12

The light gold Taipan Spacesuit provides a honeycomb-patterned-padding on the outside to catch eyes and protect it from bumps. On the inside, its plush lining helps keeps your 12-inch MacBook scratch-free.

MoKo 13.3-inch Sleeve Bag for MacBook Air, Pro

With its soft suede interior and polyurethane leather exterior, this sleeve gives your MacBook an air of business class. Its small pocket allows it to carry an item such as a credit card while paperwork can be stashed in its larger pocket. It fits 13-inch MacBook Airs and Pros and is available in black, brown, gray, magenta, purple and red.

Power Support Air Jacket Clear for 13-inch MacBook Pro

If you're looking to protect an older 13-inch MacBook Pro, the pre-2016 models with Retina Displays and USB Type A ports, you can get nearly invisible protection with this case from Power Support.