Best Canadian Dell Coupon Codes and Deals

Boxing Day is right around the corner, and that means now is the perfect time to buy a new laptop or desktop. We're rounding up the best Canadian Boxing Day deals and coupons from Dell. From inexpensive Inspirons to the stylish XPS, these are the best bargains you can find now. (All prices are listed in Canadian Dollars). Looking for laptop deals in the U.S.? Check out our best laptop deals in the U.S. page.

Get the Chromebook 11 for CAD 250

Retailer: Dell Regular.99Sale.99Why This is a Good Deal: This affordable Chromebook makes for a perfect secondary laptop or can also double as your child's first laptop. Its rounded corners protect it from sudden drops to the ground and its spill resistant keyboard protect its components from accidental spills. It packs an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, an N3060 Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC.

Get the New XPS 13 for CAD 1,149.99

Retailer: DellRegular Price: CAD 1,599.99Sale Price: CAD 1,149.99Coupon: $50off$1000PCWhy This is a Good Deal: The XPS 13 is one of the best ultraportables on the market. Use coupon "$50off$1000PC" to lowers its price to CAD 1,149.99. This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Even better, it comes with a download of MS Office 365. The coupon is valid through Dec. 25

Get the Dell G3 17 for CAD 980

Retailer: Dell Regular Price: CAD 1,198.99Sale Price: CAD 980Coupon: $50off$1000PC Why This is a Good Deal: Dell's G3 17 Laptop is a gaming rig for the casual gamer in mind. Use coupon "$50off$1000PC" to drop its price to CAD 980. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 8GB cache, and a GTX 1050 video card.

Get the Inspiron 14 7000 for CAD 855

Retailer: Dell Regular Price: CAD 998.99Sale Price: CAD 855Coupon: $25off$700PCWhy This is a Good Deal: The Inspiron 14 7000 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "$25off$700PC" to drop its price to 855.

Get Dell's 15-inch XPS for Just CAD 1,330

Retailer: Dell Regular Price: CAD 1,499.99Sale Price: CAD 1,329.99Coupon: $50off$1000PCWhy This is a Good Deal: Everything about the XPS 15 (9570) makes it worth the splurge. It's one of the smallest 15-inch laptops on the market and its now on sale via coupon code "$50off$1000PC". This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.