AT&T Announces Elevate 4G: Its First 4G LTE Hotspot Device

AT&T just unveiled two new 4G LTE gadgets, the USBConnect Momentum 4G and Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G. Each will provide connectivity to the carrier's fledgling 4G LTE wireless data network. Notably the Elevate 4G is the company's first LTE hotspot offering.

The USBConnect Momentum 4G is a standard USB cellular modem designed primarily for use with laptop PCs. It allows notebooks to access both AT&T's fledgling LTE network and its hi-speed HSPA+ system for fast data in the field. The device's bundled Connection Manager software also lets users log onto participating AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots.

Able to spread its connection to up to five Wi-Fi devices at once, the 3.6 ounce Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G boasts a 1.77-inch LCD screen, which shows the battery status, signal strength, and data usage.

The USBConnect Momentum 4G is scheduled to hit store shelves this summer for $49.99 with 2-year contract and after $50 rebate. The Hotspot Elevate 4G will arrive at the same time for $69.99, also after $50 rebate and 2-year contract commitment. AT&T's 4G LTE network itself is currently available in five locations (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio) but coverage is expected in 15 markets by the end of 2011.