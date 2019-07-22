Back-to-School Deal: MacBook Air Up to $300 Off

Don't worry about Apple killing off its cheapest laptop --- an epic deal at Best Buy cuts the price of the redesigned MacBook Air to below $1,000. Best Buy is selling the 2018 MacBook Air for $949, or $250 off its former retail price of $1,199 (the new MacBook Air starts at $1,099).

Apple MacBook Air for $949 ($250 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

This 2018 model comes with an Intel Core i5 (Y-series) CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and is available in gold, silver and space gray color variants.

If you need more storage, Best Buy is also offering a $300 discount on the 256GB SSD model, which now sells for $1,099.

In our review of the 2018 MacBook Air, we praised the ultraportable laptop for its modernized design, sharp Retina display, excellent speakers and Thunderbolt 3 support. Not to mention, the laptop comes with Touch ID and is made of an eco-friendly recyclable aluminum. But there are a few things we aren't so keen on, like the MacBook Air's less-than-reliable keyboard and its slightly underwhelming performance.

Apple MacBook Air for $749 ($250 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

If the Butterfly-style keyboard is a deal-breaker, Best Buy is still selling the last-gen MacBook Air with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and now for just $749, or $250 off.

You'll need to act quickly on these deals (especially if you want the now-discontinued MacBook Air) because they won't be around forever.