Back-to-School Deal: MacBook Air Up to $300 Off

By News 

Don't worry about Apple killing off its cheapest laptop --- an epic deal at Best Buy cuts the price of the redesigned MacBook Air to below $1,000. Best Buy is selling the 2018 MacBook Air for $949, or $250 off its former retail price of $1,199 (the new MacBook Air starts at $1,099). 

This 2018 model comes with an Intel Core i5 (Y-series) CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD and is available in gold, silver and space gray color variants. 

If you need more storage, Best Buy is also offering a $300 discount on the 256GB SSD model, which now sells for $1,099. 

In our review of the 2018 MacBook Air, we praised the ultraportable laptop for its modernized design, sharp Retina display, excellent speakers and Thunderbolt 3 support. Not to mention, the laptop comes with Touch ID and is made of an eco-friendly recyclable aluminum. But there are a few things we aren't so keen on, like the MacBook Air's less-than-reliable keyboard and its slightly underwhelming performance. 

If the Butterfly-style keyboard is a deal-breaker, Best Buy is still selling the last-gen MacBook Air with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and now for just $749, or $250 off. 

You'll need to act quickly on these deals (especially if you want the now-discontinued MacBook Air) because they won't be around forever. 

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.