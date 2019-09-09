Act Fast: MacBook Air Now Just $850 at Best Buy

Apple's least expensive laptop is now more affordable than ever. Best Buy has a killer deal on the 2018 MacBook Air that brings its price to well below $1,000. If that wasn't enough, the new 2019 version is also heavily discounted.

You can buy the base MacBook Air in gold with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $850, or a generous $350 off the retail price. This is the 2018 model, which introduced the iconic laptop line to a more modern design, a Retina display, and new Intel 8th Gen components.

Best Buy is also selling the new 2019 edition for $200 off. That drops the price of the base model --- with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD --- down to $899. This 2019 version is practically identical to last year's model aside from a True Tone display and lower starting price, so don't feel bad about saving $50 and going with the older Air.

If a 128GB SSD won't cut it, Best Buy is selling the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $1,099 after a $200 discount.

The MacBook Air is a very good laptop for students or business users who value portability and endurance above power. At just 0.6 inches thick and 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air is one of the thinner and lighter 13.3-inch notebooks around, and its 9+ hours of battery life means you can leave the charger at home. But the biggest upgrade Apple made to the 2018 MacBook Air was adding a bright and vivid Retina display.

Best Buy didn't set an end date for this sale, so you might need to act fast.