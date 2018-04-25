Trending

Get Up to $350 Off MacBooks and iPads from Best Buy

Best Buy is at it again.

The big box retailer is slashing the price of Apple's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and 5th generation iPad by up to $350.

While we've seen plenty of Apple sales from Best Buy in the past few weeks, this one is particularly noteworthy because it saves the bigger dollar-off discounts for Apple's pricier configurations — those that offer 256GB of storage or more.

Cash-strapped Mac fans can get the current-generation 13.3-inch MacBook Air for just $749.99. However, this model only sports a 128GB SSD, so we'd recommend upgrading to the 256GB or 512GB model, which are selling for $949.99 and $1,299.99, respectively. All three models are $250 cheaper than Apple's price and the 128GB and 256GB models are $50 cheaper than they were last month.

If you require more power — or simply want a laptop with more current hardware — the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) starts at $1,149.99 ($150 off). However, the 256GB model gets a steeper $200 discount, whereas the 256GB model (with Touch Bar) and the 512GB model (with Touch Bar) get the full $350 discount retailing for $1,449.99 and $1,649.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rarely discounted 15.4-inch Touch Bar models are on sale as well with $350 off the base 256GB model ($2,049.99) and $350 off the 512GB model ($2,449.99).

The sale doesn't end there. Best Buy is also taking up to $80 off the previous-gen iPad. You can get the 32GB model for $259.99 ($70 off) or the 128GB model for $349.99 ($80 off). However, keep in mind that the 32GB model is $10 cheaper at Walmart.

Best Buy's sale also includes a discount on Apple's iPhone X. The sale ends Saturday, April 28.