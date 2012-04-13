Android Phone Makeover: 29 Ways to Make It Like New

You don’t know when it happened, but it did. That whip-smart Android phone you bought not that long ago is performing like it’s on its last legs. Where swiping through screens was once smooth and seamless, now there’s lag and stuttering. And if you’re very unlucky, the whole device abruptly resets when it’s overwhelmed.
If your Android is beginning to feel a little too “lived in", use this collection of tips, apps and accessories (plus two bonus suggestions) to make your phone (almost) like brand new again.
- 6 Ways to Clean Up Apps, Data, and Files on Your Android Smartphone
Deleting apps, clearing cache and moving multimedia into the cloud are just some of the tricks that can help restore your phone to its former glory.
- 5 Ways to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance
Use these five tips to stay vigilant against performance lag by updating problem apps and managing system resources.
- 3 Tips to Organize Your Android Homescreen
You can use these tips to redecorate and reorganize your Android homescreens.
- 4 Tips to Restore Your Android Smartphone Exterior
Each of these products will help restore some shine and novelty to your worn device.
- 5 Tips for Resetting Your Android Smartphone
A factory data reset can restore smartphone performance, but what about all your apps, messages, and other important data?
- Android Phone Cases: 4 Shell-Makers Sure to Protect Your Smartphone
Put your Android phone in a case from these four protection suppliers: Case-Mate, Otterbox, Seidio, or Speck.