Android Phone Makeover: 29 Ways to Make It Like New

You don’t know when it happened, but it did. That whip-smart Android phone you bought not that long ago is performing like it’s on its last legs. Where swiping through screens was once smooth and seamless, now there’s lag and stuttering. And if you’re very unlucky, the whole device abruptly resets when it’s overwhelmed.

If your Android is beginning to feel a little too “lived in", use this collection of tips, apps and accessories (plus two bonus suggestions) to make your phone (almost) like brand new again.