Please Indulge me for a Moment while I Rant about something that's hard to Behold. I don't mean to Veer off topic and Incite a Revolution, but this Barrage of Shift-less cell names could cause me to Flipout at any second.

I understand that phone makers are just trying to Entice consumers and create a little Mystique with their Bold monikers, but buyers don't Desire this Crush of cloying constructions. From the dull-looking Shine to the Glimmer and the Glisten, these names fail to Captivate, Fascinate, or Inspire any kind of Desire. Some even make me want to Slash my wrists with a Razr. Oh Snap! What an Epic fail!

I'm not saying that today's top smart phones don't deserve some Acclaim or even an occasional Accolade. When I Glance at the Vibrant screens and the way they respond to myTouch, I enter a Trance and want to shout 'Bravo' or sing an Aria about their Intensity. The Bliss these phones Evoke hits their owners like an Incredible Thunderbolt during a Storm. In the Intensity of this mobile Rapture, only a Decoy like the KIN will be left behind to play BlackJack. No doubt super phone users are the enV of their Sidekick, their Ally, and the entire JetSet.

I don't want to Wine, but if I could throw the vendors a Curve, I'd offer them this Hint. If you dub your devices with too much Gusto, it'll Propel your Karma into the Vortex. To Cliq with users, you must Delve into your product's features and Strive to limit your marketing Zeal. Make humility your Mantra, deliver a good user Xperia, and make each new release a Milestone. Showing humility is the way to Charm phone fans, Transform your image, and Sway sales figures your way.

If you want users to Devour your entries in the mobile Arena, try to Fathom these suggested names: