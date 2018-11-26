Amazon Cyber Monday Laptop Sale: $300 Off Dell XPS 15

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the holiday's best sales.

Cyber Monday is here, meaning its finally time to pull the trigger on that laptop you've been eyeing. Amazon is holding a big 1-day laptop sale on a variety of popular notebooks from top manufacturers, allowing you to save up to $350 on the premium portable powerhouse of your dreams.

Highlights include the slick Asus ZenBook 13 for just $699 ($100 off), as well as the convertible, Alexa-enabled Acer Spin 5 for $749 ($196 off). Gamers can check out the Dell XPS 15 9570 gaming laptop for $1,399 ($300), which gets you a Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU capable of playing modern games at respectable settings.

Here are all the big discounts you can get in Amazon's Cyber Monday laptop sale. Note that the sale ends at 3am ET on Tuesday, Nov. 27, so act fast if you want to save.

