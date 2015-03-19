Acer Unleashes Fastest Chromebook Yet With Core i5 Power

Chromebooks are getting bigger and better, thanks to Acer. The company today unveiled a new version of its C910 Chromebook that packs Intel's Core i5 CPU, making it the fastest Chromebook on the market yet, according to the company. This Chromebook also packs a 15.6-inch screen with a durable build for use in schools.

First announced in January, the C910 series targets the education market and originally only came in Core i3 or fifth-generation Celeron configurations. While those versions started at $299, the new fifth-generation Core i5-5200U processor-powered Chromebook will be available at a suggested retail price of $500 starting in April.

The new Chromebook C910's generous 15.6-inch full HD display should make it easier to share notes with classmates, and the rugged, sturdy frame will help the laptop withstand the wear and tear of school life.

We were impressed with the Acer Chromebook 15 (starting at $250), which is the same as the C910 save for its white design and fifth-gen Intel Celeron chip. Although it was rather hefty for a Chromebook, its blazing performance and long-lasting battery wowed us. The new C910 is twice the price of the Chromebook 15, despite having almost identical features, but you're getting Core i5 guts for the premium.

Previous Chromebooks, such as the Toshiba Chromebook 2 and the HP Chromebook 14, carried older Intel Celeron processors, which proved sluggish on benchmark tests. Google's recently announced Chromebook Pixel 2, however, runs Core i5 or Core i7 in a beautiful, lightweight 13-inch frame, but starts at a whopping $999. Acer's i5-backed Chromebook C910 could make Chromebooks more appealing while remaining affordable.

