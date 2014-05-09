Top fashion designers have lined up to help you protect your iPad with some pretty stunning options. Fashionistas can protect their latest Apple prized possession with a trendy and timeless case from Versace, Gucci, Ferragamo and others. Although some of the cases are meant for true splurges, with the most expensive topping out at $5,700, a few are in the sub-$100 range, so you can show off your style without breaking the bank. If you have the means, these are the top 10 designer iPad cases guaranteed to turn heads.

Piel Frama Cinema

This stylish leather case from Piel Frama, a Spanish maker of handcrafted leather cases, is dubbed “Cinema” for its built-in prop-up stand. For $180, case has protection all around its edges, with easy-access cut-outs, and magnetic sleep mode support. The case comes in 10 colors, and seven patterns; put your absolute stamp on the case by mixing and matching from 20 colors, to decorate the case, edge strip, and flap colors — all for $20 more, plus a 25 days waiting period.

Burberry Canvas Check and Leather iPad Case

This canvas case has a traditional Burberry pattern, and features leather trim with a matching oversized zipper pull. The slip-in case lets you store your iPad inside the protected padding for safekeeping. Chose among tan, black or Emerald.

Dodcase Stamen Maps

Stamen Design created these unique looking cases. Handmade in San Francisco, you can get a choice of black Moroccan bookcloth exterior or a blue bookcloth exterior; the former comes with a black-and-white excerpt of a map, while the latter has a watercolor variety. The iPad itself sits inside of a bamboo tray, with the appropriate cut-outs for the camera, charging port, and the like. Available city maps: New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Tokyo.

Burberry Alligator iPad Case

Luxurious alligator leather covers this universal padded case. It will keep your tablet safely tucked away thanks to the foldover, snap-button enclosure. Choose from among Bordeaux, British Green, Navy and Tangerine colors.Note: this is not available to ship to California or Delaware.

Versace Couture iPad Sleeve

This Italian-made black leather sleeve has an elegant design stitched into the front, and will run you $475. The sleeve is designed for iPad with Retina display, but at 7.8-inches wide and 9.8-inches long, you can still slide an iPad Air inside.

Salvatore Ferragamo iPad Case

This $495 adorable slip case measures 10.6 by 8.2, and is made from embossed calfskin. The front features a fun elephant and floral leather applique with 3D reliefs. You can also pick up a similar version with a frog or owl on the front.

Kate Spade Le Pavilion iPad Air Origami Case

Classic Kate Spade style, this plastic-and-fabric case contorts to provide a full prop-up stand for use both vertically and horizontally. Folded in a different direction and you're set for a comfortable keyboard tilt. The best part? It'll only cost you $95.

Gucci Brown Crocodiile iPad Case

Brown crocodile skin, matching leather detail and a convenient tote handle all distinguish this fashionable zip case. Inside, you'll find 12 card slots and a document holder. The case measures 11 by 9 by 1.2 inches. If $5,700 is no object, this is the case for you.

Yves St. Laurent Tuc iPad Case in Red Leather

This case will work for iPad Air, and other generations of iPad, too. Open the zipper to reveal a space for your iPad on the right, secured by elastic; at left are two document slots, and five card slots, for business cards and the like. The case itself stands nearly 1-inch deep, though, so be prepared to sacrifice some of that ultraslimness of the iPad Air. Made in Italy from soft calfskin leather (your choice of red or black), the case has a Saint Laurent engraved push-lock enclosure.

Jimmy Choo Harley Biker

Designer style with a distinctly male flare, the Jimmy Choo Harley Biker zippered case will protect your iPad in its internal sleeve. And you can easily tote a pen inside its black leather goodness, too.

Chanel Tablet

Measuring 10.2 by 7.9 by 0.2, this quilted lambskin tablet clutch will look good in the boardroom or at tea. It's a distinctly high class part of Chanel's Spring-Summer 2014 Collection. And it'll only cost you $800.

