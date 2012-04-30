Trending

Storage

Latest

Storage / SSDs Guide - Find reviews and upgrade tips for Solid State drive, portable hard drives, and more.

By LaptopMag.com

Upgrade your notebook with a speedy solid state drive or a convenient USB hard drive, with help from LAPTOP Magazine.

LaCie Fuel Review

By Alex Cranz

The LaCie Fuel provides a handy 1TB of wireless storage for those on the move and an easy-to-use app.

Western Digital My Book (2013) Review

By Joe Osborne

The Western Digital My Book offers 4TB of storage and handy apps for a great price.

Western Digital My Cloud (2TB) Review

By Joe Osborne

The Western Digital My Cloud network storage device makes it easy to back up files from mobile devices and benefits from a robust mobile app.

Western Digital My Passport Slim (1TB) Review

By Joe Osborne

The attractive 1TB WD My Passport Slim is one of the thinnest and lightest USB 3.0 external hard drives, and comes with a helpful password protection utility.

OWC Envoy Pro EX Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Small, stylish and blazing fast, the OWC Envoy Pro EX external SSD can copy files in the blink of an eye.

Patriot AERO (1TB) Review

By Joe Osborne

The Patriot Aero wireless external hard drive offers 1TB of space and streams 720p video to up to five iOS and Android devices for less money than the competition.

SanDisk Connect Wireless Media Drive (64GB) Review

By Joe Osborne

The SanDisk Connect Wireless Media Drive lets you stream movies and music wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet, but struggles with more than one device.

Western Digital My Passport Ultra (1TB) Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Western Digital My Passport Ultra packs a 1TB USB 3.0 hard drive into a small and light package.

Buffalo DriveStation DDR Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Buffalo DriveStation DDR uses a 1GB RAM cache to make this USB 3.0 hard drive the fastest we've tested.

Corsair Voyager Air Review

By Konrad Krawczyk

The Corsair Voyager Air wireless hard drive offers multiple connectivity options and long battery life, as well as apps for Android and iOS.

PhotoFast i-FlashDrive HD Review

By Lisa Eadicicco

PhotoFast's i-FlashDrive HD USB drive allows you to easily transfer files from your Apple mobile device to a PC, but you'll have to be patient.

LaCie Starck Blade Runner Review

By Lisa Eadicicco

LaCie's limited edition Blade Runner hard drive combines signature industrial design with speedy performance, but for a hefty price.

Apricorn Aegis Bio 3.0 (1TB) Review

By Lisa Eadicicco

Apricorn's Aegis Bio 3.0 portable hard drive offers robust security, an easy setup process and lots of storage for a fair price.

Seagate Wireless Plus (1TB) Review

By Michael A. Prospero

Seagate's second wireless external hard drive improves upon the original in every way.

Patriot Gauntlet 320 Portable Wireless External Drive (PCGTW320S) Review

By Phillip Choi

The Patriot Gauntlet lets you stream content wirelessly to your Android or iOS device.

SanDisk Ultra Pro Review

By Avram Piltch

We put the 256GB version of SanDisk's Ultra Pro SSD to the test. Is this low-cost drive worth the money?

Iomega StorCenter ix2-dl (4TB) Review

By John Brandon

The Iomega StorCenter ix2-dl not only backs up your files, but makes short work of posting photos and videos to your social networks.

Samsung SSD 840 PRO Series Review

By Avram Piltch

The Samsung SSD 840 PRO Series is the most blazing fast SSD we've tested and can add more than hour of battery life to your notebook.

Apricorn Aegis Padlock 3.0 (1TB) Review

By David Eitelbach

We review the Apricorn Aegis Padlock 3.0, a drive that offers 1TB of storage in a portable drive with mostly fast speeds, robust security and a reasonable price.