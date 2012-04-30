Storage / SSDs Guide - Find reviews and upgrade tips for Solid State drive, portable hard drives, and more.
Upgrade your notebook with a speedy solid state drive or a convenient USB hard drive, with help from LAPTOP Magazine.
Upgrade your notebook with a speedy solid state drive or a convenient USB hard drive, with help from LAPTOP Magazine.
The LaCie Fuel provides a handy 1TB of wireless storage for those on the move and an easy-to-use app.
The Western Digital My Book offers 4TB of storage and handy apps for a great price.
The Western Digital My Cloud network storage device makes it easy to back up files from mobile devices and benefits from a robust mobile app.
The attractive 1TB WD My Passport Slim is one of the thinnest and lightest USB 3.0 external hard drives, and comes with a helpful password protection utility.
Small, stylish and blazing fast, the OWC Envoy Pro EX external SSD can copy files in the blink of an eye.
The Patriot Aero wireless external hard drive offers 1TB of space and streams 720p video to up to five iOS and Android devices for less money than the competition.
The SanDisk Connect Wireless Media Drive lets you stream movies and music wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet, but struggles with more than one device.
The Western Digital My Passport Ultra packs a 1TB USB 3.0 hard drive into a small and light package.
The Buffalo DriveStation DDR uses a 1GB RAM cache to make this USB 3.0 hard drive the fastest we've tested.
The Corsair Voyager Air wireless hard drive offers multiple connectivity options and long battery life, as well as apps for Android and iOS.
PhotoFast's i-FlashDrive HD USB drive allows you to easily transfer files from your Apple mobile device to a PC, but you'll have to be patient.
LaCie's limited edition Blade Runner hard drive combines signature industrial design with speedy performance, but for a hefty price.
Apricorn's Aegis Bio 3.0 portable hard drive offers robust security, an easy setup process and lots of storage for a fair price.
Seagate's second wireless external hard drive improves upon the original in every way.
The Patriot Gauntlet lets you stream content wirelessly to your Android or iOS device.
We put the 256GB version of SanDisk's Ultra Pro SSD to the test. Is this low-cost drive worth the money?
The Iomega StorCenter ix2-dl not only backs up your files, but makes short work of posting photos and videos to your social networks.
The Samsung SSD 840 PRO Series is the most blazing fast SSD we've tested and can add more than hour of battery life to your notebook.
We review the Apricorn Aegis Padlock 3.0, a drive that offers 1TB of storage in a portable drive with mostly fast speeds, robust security and a reasonable price.
Current page: 1