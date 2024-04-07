Intel XeSS 1.3 levels up Intel gaming: Here's what it looks like in action

Intel just released XeSS 1.3, an update to its AI-powered upscaling technology designed to enhance performance and image quality in games. This is good news for early AI PC adopters who may have had issues with performance during certain tasks or when gaming.

This could also become a huge boost for a device like the MSI Claw, which I had the opportunity to get hands-on with, and enjoyed right out of the box. Also, as a content creator, anything that improves GPU performance improves video and image editing, which is a win for me.

Here's a breakdown of the key improvements.

Performance Boost

(Image credit: Intel)

Mind you all the information we have is based on internal testing by Intel engineers using a modified version of XeSS. They reported a potential average frame rate increase of 10% on a series of popular games using an Intel Arc A750 desktop system running at 1440p resolution with ray tracing enabled.

In some titles, like Diablo IV, the performance boost with XeSS 1.3 may reach up to 28%.

On a laptop equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and its integrated Arc GPU, XeSS 1.3 is expected to deliver an average 8% frame rate increase at 1080p resolution with medium graphics settings. Notably, The Witcher 3 may see frame rates nearly double compared to native rendering.

Improved Image Quality

(Image credit: Intel)

XeSS 1.3 introduces a new AI model trained with a focus on challenging visual elements. This is what you can expect.

More detailed reconstruction.

Better anti-aliasing.

Reduced ghosting artifacts.

Improved temporal stability.

New Presets for More User Choice

(Image credit: Intel)

XeSS 1.3 expands the quality preset options with:

Ultra Performance: Prioritizes frame rates for high refresh rate gaming.

Ultra Quality Plus: Offers a balance between performance and image fidelity.

Native Anti-Aliasing: Processes a native resolution image through the XeSS model for the highest detail level with intelligent anti-aliasing.

Availability and Outlook

The XeSS 1.3 SDK is available now on GitHub for developers to integrate into their games. This update signifies Intel's ongoing commitment to improving XeSS and making high-quality, AI-powered visuals accessible to a wider range of gamers.

Also, as I have stated several times in the past, the integrated ARC GPU on the Intel Core Ultra chipsets will continue to improve, as drivers are updated. It will continue to improve laptops like the MSI Prestige 16 and should improve the performance of a device like the MSI Claw.

This update aligns with Intel's ongoing commitment to improving Arc GPUs, as highlighted by Intel Sr. Director of Technical Marketing Rob Hallock during an interview at the Intel AI Everywhere event in December 2023.