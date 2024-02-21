You need this Google Chrome update coming ASAP to protect your home network
Improved security is coming to Google Chrome and you should get it
Heads up! Google Chrome is gearing up for a new security feature aimed at safeguarding your home network. Code-named "Private Network Access for Navigation Requests," this innovation aims to shield your connected devices from potential threats lurking on websites. Thanks to a report at Ghacks.net, we can share Google’s plans to safeguard your home network.
The feature blocks navigation requests initiated by websites, acting as a security barricade for your home network. This proactive approach minimizes the risk of infections or intrusions, making your online experience safer. While details are still emerging (thanks to the eagle eyes at XDA!), I'm grateful to see Google prioritizing home network security.
Google Private Network Access — how it works
Blocking Malicious Redirects: Traditionally, clicking a link or navigating to a new website triggers a smooth transition. However, some websites can sneakily redirect you to dangerous pages. This feature acts as a security checkpoint, blocking navigation requests initiated by malicious websites before they can harm your devices.
Double-Checking Destinations: Before granting access, Chrome verifies both the request's origin and the target website's security status. Think of it as a double-lock system ensuring both websites are clean before allowing the page to load.
Transparent Communication: If access is blocked, Chrome displays a clear error message, informing you about the potential threat and protecting your privacy. Additionally, developers get informed through Chrome's DevTools, helping them improve their websites.
While initially a warning-only system, future updates will allow users to disable it on a per-site basis. Mozilla and Apple support the feature's functionality but suggest a less confusing name like "Local Network Access" instead.
Final thoughts
This enhanced security measure arrives in Chrome 123, launching in Beta on February 21st and Stable on March 13th. While not foolproof, it's a significant step towards a safer online experience. Remember, vigilance is key – always use a reliable ad blocker, or antivirus, and practice safe browsing habits. You can read the official documentation Google released here. Enjoy safer browsing, my friends — well, soon enough.
Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming.
