Verizon and AT&T customers report phones are stuck in SOS: Here's what to do about the widespread outage

It's not just you, customers are reporting outages across the U.S.

iPhone showing SOS cellular signal warning
A widespread outage is affecting Verizon customers across the country. Reports of cell outages are flooding onto social media as Verizon works to fix the problem.

According to Downdetector, reports of issues with cellular connection started to flood in at around 10 a.m. on Monday and have steadily climbed, persisting well into the afternoon.

Refresh

It's a bad day to be a Verizon employee

If this post on X is any indication, it's probably a bad day to work at a Verizon store. Some customers seem to be showing up in-person to try and resolve issues with their cell service.

Verizon still ongoing

Downdetector comments about Verizon outage

Users of Verizon, however, are still reporting outages according to Downdetector.

As of 2:20 p.m. ET, comments about service issues are still rolling in.

Not good for customer satisfaction

Outages are never good, but some customers are taking it extra hard.

On X, users are threatening to leave Verizon for T-Mobile and asking for reimbursements for the down period.

AT&T says its coverage is not affected

According to an update from AT&T, their service has not been affected. In a statement on Twitter, it claims that reports on Downdetector are a reflection of people trying to connect with another customers using Verizon.

Not the first time

We've seen similar outages in the past. In May, for example, AT&T experienced a widespread outage causing major disruptions.

Those issues also included Cricket Wireless and FirstNet, which are under the AT&T umbrella. It's hard to say if that outage is similar in nature to what customers are experiencing now without any official explanation, but the results are definitely the same.

What do I do about my phone being in SOS?

How to see Your Wi-Fi password on Windows 11

When it comes to regaining cell service, there's little you can do, but that doesn't mean your phone is still completely bricked right now.

If you're in a place that Wi-Fi is accessible, make sure your phone is connected — you can still make calls and receive texts if you're on a Wi-Fi network.

If you're not home, then you'll have to sit tight and wait until service is restored.

Verizon is working on it

Verizon issued an official statement on its X support page saying that it is aware of the issue and is currently working on it.

Unfortunately, there's still no answer as to what's causing the outage in the first place.

Outage cause unknown

Verizon logo on s phone with keyboard background

As of 11:45 a.m. ET, neither Verizon nor AT&T has acknowledged the outage. Laptop Mag is monitoring support pages on X and has reached out to Verizon for comment on the issue.

Customers aren't happy

Not having cell service can really throw a wrench in your day, and naturally, some people are not pleased with the disruption.

Where are the outage reports coming from?

Downdetector outage map

Again, it's difficult to say how many people are affected and where, but according to Downdetector, lots of the reports are coming from the Northeast U.S.

That could just be a matter of time zones, though. Sorry, denizens of California, you may be waking up to some SOS.

Why is my phone stuck in SOS?

Downdetector graph showing Verizon outage

If your phone is stuck in SOS, don't worry, there's probably nothing wrong with your device. There is, however, likely something wrong with your cell provider.

Reports are flooding in on social media about a potential outage affecting Verizon and AT&T customers. It's hard to tell exactly how many people are affected, but according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, there were about 100,000 reports from Verizon customers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30.

Likewise, there was an uptick of reports from AT&T customers during the same period.

Laptop Mag will be covering the outage as updates roll in.