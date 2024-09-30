Verizon and AT&T customers report phones are stuck in SOS: Here's what to do about the widespread outage

Refresh

It's a bad day to be a Verizon employee If this post on X is any indication, it's probably a bad day to work at a Verizon store. Some customers seem to be showing up in-person to try and resolve issues with their cell service. We have verizon in Kansas City, and this was what we found at our local store, along with 10 to 12 other people who already went into the store! WTF Verizon!! pic.twitter.com/wCCow2v9NGSeptember 30, 2024

Verizon still ongoing (Image credit: Downdetector) Users of Verizon, however, are still reporting outages according to Downdetector. As of 2:20 p.m. ET, comments about service issues are still rolling in.

Not good for customer satisfaction Outages are never good, but some customers are taking it extra hard. On X, users are threatening to leave Verizon for T-Mobile and asking for reimbursements for the down period.

AT&T says its coverage is not affected According to an update from AT&T, their service has not been affected. In a statement on Twitter, it claims that reports on Downdetector are a reflection of people trying to connect with another customers using Verizon. We are not experiencing a nationwide outage. Our national network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers are having attempting to connect to users on another network.September 30, 2024

Not the first time (Image credit: AT&T) We've seen similar outages in the past. In May, for example, AT&T experienced a widespread outage causing major disruptions. Those issues also included Cricket Wireless and FirstNet, which are under the AT&T umbrella. It's hard to say if that outage is similar in nature to what customers are experiencing now without any official explanation, but the results are definitely the same.

What do I do about my phone being in SOS? (Image credit: Shutterstock) When it comes to regaining cell service, there's little you can do, but that doesn't mean your phone is still completely bricked right now. If you're in a place that Wi-Fi is accessible, make sure your phone is connected — you can still make calls and receive texts if you're on a Wi-Fi network. If you're not home, then you'll have to sit tight and wait until service is restored.

Verizon is working on it We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.September 30, 2024 Verizon issued an official statement on its X support page saying that it is aware of the issue and is currently working on it. Unfortunately, there's still no answer as to what's causing the outage in the first place.

Outage cause unknown (Image credit: Getty Images) As of 11:45 a.m. ET, neither Verizon nor AT&T has acknowledged the outage. Laptop Mag is monitoring support pages on X and has reached out to Verizon for comment on the issue.

Customers aren't happy Not having cell service can really throw a wrench in your day, and naturally, some people are not pleased with the disruption. Like this if your phone is stuck in SOS mode @Verizon @VerizonSupport #VerizonSeptember 30, 2024

Where are the outage reports coming from? (Image credit: Downdetector) Again, it's difficult to say how many people are affected and where, but according to Downdetector, lots of the reports are coming from the Northeast U.S. That could just be a matter of time zones, though. Sorry, denizens of California, you may be waking up to some SOS.

Why is my phone stuck in SOS? (Image credit: Downdetector) If your phone is stuck in SOS, don't worry, there's probably nothing wrong with your device. There is, however, likely something wrong with your cell provider. Reports are flooding in on social media about a potential outage affecting Verizon and AT&T customers. It's hard to tell exactly how many people are affected, but according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, there were about 100,000 reports from Verizon customers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30. Likewise, there was an uptick of reports from AT&T customers during the same period.