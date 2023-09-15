The special thing about Apple's iPhone 15 USB-C port is that it isn't special

If you've been following any iPhone 15-related news, it's no surprise that Apple's latest smartphone series boasts a USB-C port in lieu of the traditional Lightning port of previous lineups. Previous rumors suggested Apple may restrict the capabilities of the iPhone 15's new USB-C port by limiting charging speeds, data transfer speeds, or both.

We've seen rumors of a chip built-into the USB-C port as well as rumors of a lackluster cable with slow charging and data transfer speeds. Luckily, it seems all these rumors may be debunked, and the iPhone 15's USB-C port is just like all other USB-C ports.

It wasn't hard to believe the USB-C restriction rumors

(Image credit: Apple)

Because of Apple’s history of trying to get every penny from the bottom of people’s pockets, it wasn’t that hard to believe the company would try to restrict charging and data transfer speeds for the iPhone 15 series. After all, switching to USB-C from Lightning in the first place was only a result of regulations from the EU requiring the company to do so.

Many outlets, including Ars Technica , have pointed out that Apple has existing products with USB-C ports that have no restrictions to charging and data transfer speeds. So why would Apple place restrictions solely on its new iPhone 15 series? Because of Apple’s recent struggles with the EU over putting a USB-C port in its smartphones, it didn’t seem far-fetched that the company might implement restrictions out of spite.

Luckily, we now know this isn’t the case, and the USB-C ports on the new iPhone 15 models will be just like any other USB-C port. You can use any of your existing USB 3 and USB-PD (Power Delivery) compliant cables, chargers, and accessories, whether it’s from Apple or a third-party company.

In true Apple fashion, there could be some type of licensing program put in place for iPhone-compatible USB-C accessories, but these accessories won’t be required to charge the iPhone 15 or transfer data to and from a computer.