Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is a disaster: Screen burn-in latest of reported issues

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was supposed to take the world by storm with its new tetraprism lens, actions button, titanium frame, and A17 Pro chipset. However, having been plagued by overheating issues since its launch, Apple’s flagship smartphone isn’t off to the best of starts.

While an initial patch seemed to solve its thermal problems it came at the expense of performance as A17 benchmarks dipped following the update . To make matters worse, users are now reporting that it's back once more – and that’s not all. Users are now reporting screen burn issues hampering the smartphone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: The hot commodity burning its own reputation

In a classic case of “when it rains, it pours” the Pro Max is also suffering with power drain issues, and now users are widely reporting their top-flight iPhone is suffering from screen burn-in too.

Tech tipster and X user Tarun Vats , brings a few cases of this issue to light in a recent tweet/post. This post showcases the screen burn issues reported by many, as Tarun puts it “adding to a growing list of problems for the company this year.”

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly experiencing screen burn-in issues, adding to a growing list of problems for the company this year.#iPhone15Series #iphone15pro #Apple pic.twitter.com/HDsQ0iccHwOctober 11, 2023

Is Apple's flagship sinking?

The list of issues with Apple’s iPhone Pro Max doesn’t end there either, users recently noticed that the Pro Max’s advertised 120Hz ProMotion display is locked to 80Hz in most cases , its receiver speaker has begun crackling for some users at volumes above 80%, Apple Pay issues, and persistent night-time camera lens flares still unresolved since the iPhone 14-Series.

Furthermore, some users are reporting that poorly optimized third party apps like Snapchat are suffering from UI glitches and blurry images, and that Apple’s latest phones are unable to charge via some power banks .