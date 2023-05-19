You can finally comment with GIFs on Instagram — how to do it in 3 steps

How to see who blocked you on Instagram

Sometimes, words aren't enough to truly encapsulate our thoughts and feelings — you need GIFs. Fortunately, Instagram is finally allowing us to do just that.

On Wednesday, Meta announced Instagram users can now use GIFs to engage with Instagram posts and Reels. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to use the popular Homer-Simpson-backs-into-a-bush GIF every time someone posts an embarrassing picture or video of me. Curious about how you use this new GIF feature? Check out our easy-to-follow guide.

How to use GIFs on Instagram

1. Tap on the 'talk bubble' icon on the post you'd like to comment on (Image: © Future)



2. Tap on the GIF button (Image: © Future)



3. Choose your favorite GIF. (Image: © Future) You can search through the GIPHY catalog to find the GIF that best conveys how you feel.

That's it, enjoy expressing yourself on Insta in GIF form.