Xbox Game Pass Ultimate falls to just $1 for the first month of your membership

Get Xbox Game Pass for just $1 and access over 100+ games

Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate games logo
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best gaming subscription services to invest in. It lets gamers access more than 100 high-quality games and exclusive member -only deals. 

For a limited time, you can join Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 for the first month. Normally, it costs $14.99 a month, so that's $13.99 in savings. Your subscription automatically renews and you'll pay $14.99/month unless you cancel. 

There are plenty of benefits that come along with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This gaming service lets you play more than 100 high-quality games on PC, console, tablets, and phones. Additional benefits include access to cloud gaming, exclusive member-only discounts, and more. 

It also bundles Xbox Live Gold (valued at $9.99) which offers even more games and deals as well as console multiplayer. Meanwhile, EA Play contains a library of Electronic Arts game titles, rewards, and exclusive content for members. 

As an alternative, you can get the first month of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1 ($8.99 off). This tier isn't as robust as  Xbox Ultimate, however, you can still access over 100 games a month on PC. 

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass deal ends April 30.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

