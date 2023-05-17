WWDC 2023 schedule revealed — 'Special Evening Activity' stirs up speculation

Apple has officially sent out its WWDC 2023 schedule ahead of the event starting on June 5th, giving developers a first look at what they can expect their day at Apple Park to look like. But this also applies to viewers, as we'll have two major livestreams to tune into during this event.

These are the Keynote (10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT) and Platforms State of the Union (1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT), both of which are the most important things that those stuck at home will have to look forward to. Beyond just these events, however, there's a full schedule available to developers attending in-person.

WWDC 2023 schedule

WWDC 2023 is Apple's annual event where the company dives deep into information regarding its latest software and how these changes will benefit developers. It will open with the company's signature Keynote on June 5th at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT, which is set to be the primary focus of there show where we will see the latest news about macOS 14, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10.

But beyond just that, we have reason to believe we'll see Apple's mixed-reality headset at the show, alongside the heavily rumored Apple Silicon Mac Pro.

Paul Hudson also hinted on Twitter that there will be a special evening activity for those who make it there in-person, which is creating speculation that those attending the event will get an opportunity to test out Apple's mixed reality headset.

After the Keynote, a developer lunch begins at 12:00pm PDT / 3:00pm EDT before the Platforms State of the Union starts at 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. The latter is especially important as it is set to offer an in-depth breakdown of what developers can expect from Apple's latest updates and changes.

At 3:00pm PDT / 6:00pm EDT is when the Meet the Teams portion will happen, which won't be relevant to people who aren't involved physically. In the same vein, people at the event can tour the inside of the ring and the inner meadow at around the same time.

What's most important to take away from this schedule is that the Keynote starts at 10:00am PDT and the Platforms State of the Union starts at 1:30pm PDT. Both of these are available to anyone on the web to tune in and watch, so if you're interesting in keep up with all things Apple, we recommend saving the date and time. Otherwise, Laptop Mag will be covering the event live as it happens.