Windows 11 update rolled out despite feedback about gaming issues — Nvidia saves Microsoft with quick fix

Windows Insider participants sent feedback to Microsoft warning the Redmond-based tech giant that the beta Windows 11 update they were experimenting with was tanking their gaming performance.

Microsoft didn't listen.

The Windows 11 22H2 update rolled out publicly on Sept. 20, boasting new File Explorer tabs, Snap Layouts enhancements, and more. Unfortunately, the update also came with an Nvidia GPU-unfriendly bug that stymied frame rates — and many gamers are miffed (h/t TechRadar).

After the Windows 11 22H2 release, users flooded Reddit, Microsoft's Feedback Hub, and other forums to express their grievances with the update. One particular issue, however, kept getting the spotlight: intermittent frame rate drops while gaming.

"I just updated to 22H2 and I am dealing with extremely unstable FPS in all my games. I have good specs for gaming and have previously never seen any issues (Ryzen 3600, 1070 TI, 16GB RAM). Games are basically unplayable." Redditor emay007 said.

"I updated to 22H2 and I experienced this as well. Rolled back to the previous build and all is well," ARM_AT chimed in.

The thread featured a whopping 781 comments with many Redditors replying that they, too, experienced the same issue.

As mentioned, this shouldn't have been a surprise to Microsoft. According to Windows Latest, Windows Insiders expressed that Windows 11 22H2 caused gaming-performance issues months before its release.

"Gaming performance is terrible. Lots of stutters and frame drops ingame. I can even feel the stutter and lag when I'm scrolling down on a website!" a Redditor said in late May after Microsoft pushed the build to the preview channel. "The fact that this version made it to release preview makes me shudder! We told you about these issues 3 months ago and literally NOTHING was done."

Microsoft is now paying the price for ignoring Windows Insiders' participants. Fortunately, there's a fix.

While Microsoft is dragging its feet for a fix, Nvidia stepped up to the plate and rolled out an emergency patch for the Windows 11 22H2 update fail, according to Neowin.

Affected users can download the GeForce Experience (GFE) beta update with version 3.26 that rectifies the frame rate issue.

According to Nvidia, there are two ways to get the GFE update:

1. Download the NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 installer here.

2. In the GeForce Experience app, open up “Settings” in GeForce Experience and select “Enable Experimental Features”. Then close GeForce Experience. Wait 30 seconds and then re-open GeForce Experience. The app will automatically update to the latest version.

According to Nvidia, new graphics debugging tools were being accidentally triggered in the Windows 11 22H2 update, causing slowdowns, stuttering and frame rate drops.