Windows 10 update flaw causes laptops to automatically wake from sleep mode

If you thought Microsoft's failed Windows 10 updates couldn't get any worse, think again. The Windows 10 cumulative update KB4535996 is causing all sorts of problems and there is seemingly no end in sight.

We already reported on the optional update causing laptops to crash or slow down. Now the update appears to be waking Windows 10 devices from their slumber. Some people are reporting that their laptops keep waking up automatically from sleep mode, Windows Latest reports.

“I’m unable to put my Surface Laptop 2 into sleep mode. It wakes up after a few minutes even when the lid is closed. Looks like the update broke power management,” one user told Windows Latest.

"This update causes two computers not to go into sleep mode. Both are running Win 10 Home v. 1909. They both worked fine after I uninstalled the update," another Windows 10 user said in an exhaustive thread on issues caused by the update.

Of course, if you can't put your device into sleep mode then the battery will rapidly drain. It's a frustrating issue compounded by Microsoft's silence. For whatever reason, the company still says it's unaware of any issues caused by the update despite multiple forums posts filled with people complaining about a range of bugs.

I really hope this is the last time I have to post this set of instructions, but I won't hold my breath.

First and foremost, if you haven't installed the latest KB4535996 update, then don't. Originally meant to fix lingering issues with the Windows 10 Search bar, the update has simply caused too many problems for too many people.

If you're one of those affected users, follow the steps below to install the update and revert your system to an older, more stable version. Then, as a general rule, wait for Microsoft to iron out the inevitable flaws before installing new updates.