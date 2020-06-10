Windows 10 May 2020 update flaw causes external monitors to go dark

Microsoft has disclosed yet another wave of problems affecting systems after they install the latest version of Windows 10.

Among these latest issues, which add to the original batch of flaws with the May 2020 update, is a bug that causes your monitor to go black when you try drawing in an app. Microsoft specifies that the bug occurs when drawing in an Office app, like Word, but that other third-party drawing apps (like Whiteboard) can also initiate the issue.

If you've already installed the latest update and want to check if your system is affected by the external monitor flaw, go to the Device Manager and graphics controller. You will see a yellow triangle with an exclamation mark on it warning you that your system could have problems.

Microsoft says the issue should be fixed when you restart your laptop. It's an annoying solution, but the only one until Microsoft releases a fix in a future version of Windows.

Another bug removes your laptop's USB printer port after you restart the system with the printer connected. The problem occurs when you connect a USB printer to a Windows 10 machine, then shut down Windows and turn off the printer. When you start your laptop back up again, the USB printer port is no longer listed.

The issue stems from a Language Monitor contained within the driver for certain USB printers. Microsoft's solution is to connect the printer and power it on before you start Windows. Again, the company is working on a fix expected in a future update.