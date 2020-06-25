Windows 10 is a dumpster fire of issues but Microsoft is trying to fix it

Microsoft owned up to the fact that Windows 10 has yet another serious problem and the company is trying to fix it.

According to Microsoft, the KB4557957 and KB4560960 updates are causing a critical issue with the Local Security Authority Process, which is ironic because those updates are supposed to bring about several security fixes.

Random rebooting

Several users have stated that they're randomly receiving a "your PC will automatically restart in one minute" message, causing users to scramble and save their work as soon as possible. And if they're not at their PC? Say goodbye to any work done without a cloud-saving feature.

Microsoft updated the KB4560960 documentation, warning about the issue by stating that "The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file (lsass.exe) might fail on some devices." Users will likely encounter an error message stating “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

Unfortunately, there still isn't a fix, but according to the documentation, "Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release."

As a gamer, it's hard to ditch Windows 10 for anything else, but if you're not a gamer, you might want to consider picking up a MacBook or Chromebook, depending on your lifestyle.

We recommend attempting to uninstall both the KB4557957 and KB4560960 updates if you run into this issue.