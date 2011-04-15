White iPhone 4 is Coming—Would You Buy One?

What was long an exercise in wishful thinking is now a reality. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will be releasing the white iPhone 4 in the spring. There's no official word on which carriers will offer the new color option, but Bloomberg reported rumors that it will be available on AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

After months of delays reportedly due to manufacturing difficulties, the holy grail of the white iPhone 4 may finally be attainable—but does it matter any more? After all, the iPhone 4 has been on the market for 10 months, and the next-generation iPhone 5 will likely make its way to market in the coming months. (There's no word on whether the next-gen phone will also be available in both black and white.)

So would you buy a white iPhone 4? Let us know by voting in our poll below.

via The Wall Street Journal