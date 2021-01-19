VLC Media Player get major update for M1 Macs - and beyond

VLC, the extremely popular cross-platform media player software, just got a big update which brings native support to Apple's M1 Macs.



The free open-source media player now features an updated 3.0.12 Mac app update specifically for macOS Big Sur and any Apple Silicon-supported devices.



Along with the native support for M1 Macs, which means greater performance and efficiency, the update also brings fixes to macOS audio, Blu-ray support, and improves security.

VLC 3.0.12 is now out!Support for Apple Silicon (Mac M1) and Big Sur, improvements for DASH, RIST, Bluray support, fixes for macOS audio, Windows GPU, crashes and security issues.https://t.co/3zAr8VgzbL pic.twitter.com/TAU8ayKEBUJanuary 18, 2021

Reported by 9to5mac, the update doesn't include universal binary, meaning the app has an Intel Mac version and M1 Mac version. It just means once the macOS has updated to 3.0.12, there will be the 3.0.12.1 version that needs to be installed for M1 Macs.



M1 Macs already boasts 2020's Rosetta 2, a dynamic binary translator which lets software for different platforms run just as well on macOS. However, with a popular service such as VLC introducing native apps for Apple Silicon, we could be seeing a lot more optimisation for Macs coming our way.



